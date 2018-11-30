Driver dead in Hawkesbury parking lot crash
A 78-year-old man is dead following a collision in Hawkesbury, Ont., on Friday.
No other injuries in collision between van, parked cars, OPP say
A 78-year-old man is dead following a collision in Hawkesbury, Ont., Friday.
The man was driving a passenger van that collided with two parked cars in a parking lot shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Cartier Boulevard.
There were no other injuries in the collision. OPP are investigating now.
Hawkesbury is about 100 kilometres east of Ottawa.