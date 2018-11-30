Skip to Main Content
Driver dead in Hawkesbury parking lot crash

A 78-year-old man is dead following a collision in Hawkesbury, Ont., on Friday.

No other injuries in collision between van, parked cars, OPP say

OPP are investigating a collision that left one man dead. (CBC)

The man was driving a passenger van that collided with two parked cars in a parking lot shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Cartier Boulevard.

There were no other injuries in the collision. OPP are investigating now.  

Hawkesbury is about 100 kilometres east of Ottawa. 

