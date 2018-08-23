Hawkesbury LCBO taps into tastes of Quebec customers

A new LCBO store in Hawkesbury, Ont., is hoping to tap into the unique tastes of customers living across the Ottawa River in Quebec.

While the new location on Highway 17 is farther from the bridge connecting the eastern Ontario town to Grenville, Que., than the old store on Hawkesbury's Main Street, it's twice as large.

The new store caters to Quebec customers by dedicating a significant amount of shelf space to wine, and offering a special counter for online order pickup, according to the LCBO.

"[Quebecers] represent a good part of our sales," said LCBO CEO George Soleas at the store's opening Tuesday.

The move is part of a broader trend of retailers leaving downtown Hawkesbury for larger properties along the commercial stretch of Highway 17.

Hawkesbury's outgoing mayor said the next town council will have a lot of work to do to revitalize the core.

"We need to create an atmosphere that the world is looking for," Jeanne Charlebois said.

The migration of Quebec residents seeking health care in Hawkesbury has become an issue in Quebec's provincial election because of the amount of money it's costing the province to reimburse Ontario.