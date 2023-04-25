Quebec man allegedly killed his mother and brother

The victims of a double homicide east of Ottawa last week have been identified as the mother and brother of the 22-year-old man accused of killing them.

The victims are 50-year-old Sherri Buchanan and her son, 24-year-old Darren Chisholm, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release issued April 25.

Their bodies were found on the night of April 19 by OPP officers at a home on Principale Street, which is in the East Hawkesbury, Ont., neighbourhood of Chute-à-Blondeau.

OPP had been tipped about a possible crime scene at the home by Quebec provincial police earlier that same night.

Sûreté du Québec had arrested 22-year-old Gavin Chisholm on Highway 30 in Les Cèdres, Que., after he allegedly attacked a truck driver. Sources told Radio-Canada a machete was used in the alleged attack, and the suspect was naked and in a medical distress.

In Quebec, Chisholm was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief over $5,000 by rendering a truck and its trailer dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective.

OPP later charged Chisholm with two counts of first-degree murder.

Hawkesbury OPP and the Sûreté du Québec continue to conduct a joint investigation.