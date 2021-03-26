Doctor charged with murder after multiple deaths at Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital

A doctor has been charged with first-degree murder as police investigate multiple suspicious deaths at a hospital located between Ottawa and Montreal, CBC News has learned.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital on Thursday evening, police said in a news release.

At a court appearance on Friday, Brian Nadler was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

"Dr. Nadler maintains his innocence and the charges will be rigorously defended," Ottawa defence lawyer Alan Brass told CBC News.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.

Police didn't say how long the investigation has been going on or how many deaths are being investigated.

They said there is no risk to public safety or the "routine activity" at the hospital.

Hawkesbury Mayor Paula Assaly asked people Friday to remain calm and not be afraid of seeking care there. She said she didn't know the accused.

The hospital has declined to comment. It is also dealing with two active COVID-19 outbreaks.