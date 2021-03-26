Suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital lead to arrest by OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest at a hospital between Ottawa and Montreal as part of an investigation into multiple suspicious deaths.

Officers were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital on Thursday evening, police said in a release.

They didn't say how long the investigation has been going or how many deaths are being investigated.

The name of the person arrested hasn't been released.

Police said there is no risk to public safety or the "routine activity" at the hospital.

They added they would release more information when it becomes available.