Hawkesbury hospital worker dismissed over privacy breach

One employee at Hawkesbury General Hospital has been let go after personal information was improperly accessed, Radio-Canada has learned.

Patients who had their information viewed were recently informed in a letter.

Chantal Groleau, one of the people who received a letter, was told her personal information was viewed between March 2016 and October 2018.

She said she's frustrated the hospital won't provide more details about what happened, and is worried what could have happened.

Chantal Groleau said she is frustrated she can't get more out of the hospital about what happened and what information was viewed. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

In an email, the hospital declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

Gisèle Larocque, the hospital's vice-president of community relations, said the hospital follows legislation around personal privacy protection. She told Radio-Canada that they regularly conduct audits of who is accessing personal information.

Groleau has filed a complaint with the privacy commissioner. She said she has called the hospital repeatedly and hasn't been able to get answers, so she felt she had no other choice.