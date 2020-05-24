Skip to Main Content
Fire tears through Hawkesbury butcher shop
Some 20 firefighters were needed to quell a Saturday afternoon blaze that tore through the family-run Lacroix Market.

Firefighters from nearby L’Orginal, Ont., had to help extinguish the blaze, with damage estimated at $1.5 million. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Some 20 firefighters were needed to quell a Saturday afternoon blaze that tore through a Hawkesbury, Ont., butcher shop.

Firefighters mobilized around 3 p.m. after a fire was detected at the Lacroix Market, a family-run butcher shop and grocery store.

It took the rest of the afternoon to get the fire under control, and firefighters from nearby L'Orignal, Ont., were called in to help extinguish it.

The damage is estimated at $1.5 million, according to Hawkesbury Fire Chief Daniel Gascon. 

According to Gascon, a crane had to excavate certain sections of the building to put out the flames.

The incident is being investigated.

With files from Radio-Canada

