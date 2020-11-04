Crash causes diesel spill near Hawkesbury

A crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle outside Hawkesbury, Ont., caused a large diesel spill, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CBC News that the service got a call just before 2 p.m. about the crash on County Road 17, between Blue Corner Road and Longueuil Street.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Dickson said. The truck driver wasn't injured.

"A large amount of diesel fuel from the transport truck [was] leaking," said Dickson.

As of early Wednesday evening, police and staff from the province's Ministry of Environment were still on scene cleaning up the spill, said Dickson.

He said the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.