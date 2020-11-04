Skip to Main Content
Crash causes diesel spill near Hawkesbury
The driver of a passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the two-vehicle crash on County Road 17, say OPP.

Collision happened on County Road 17 before 2 p.m., OPP say

OPP says a two-vehicle crash caused a large diesel spill near Hawkesbury, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

A crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle outside Hawkesbury, Ont., caused a large diesel spill, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CBC News that the service got a call just before 2 p.m. about the crash on County Road 17, between Blue Corner Road and Longueuil Street.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Dickson said. The truck driver wasn't injured.

"A large amount of diesel fuel from the transport truck [was] leaking," said Dickson.

As of early Wednesday evening, police and staff from the province's Ministry of Environment were still on scene cleaning up the spill, said Dickson.

He said the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

