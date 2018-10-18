Saunders Farm Fright Fest workers left with concussions after attack

Actors working a haunted farm in rural Ottawa got a real-life frightening experience Saturday as a group of assailants attacked them.

Saunders Farm reported the incident took place on their farm around 8:30 p.m. Eight actors across the farm's attractions were struck and two suffered concussions.

Owner Mark Saunders said he was stunned the incident happened.

"We have been doing this for 27 years and we have had more than a million people through the farm. We have never had anything like this before," he said. "It was absolutely shocking. We thought we had seen it all."

Saunders said they have been scouring social media and believe the incident was part of a car rally or scavenger hunt among high school students, where participants were doing dares from a list.

Police are investigating the incident, but did not confirm the suspects are high school students.

Saunders said they hope in publicizing the incident the guilty parties will come forward.

"Hopefully, we will get the message out to everyone and either friends or parents of some of these kids will speak up and try to get these kids to step forward," he said.

Security staff at the farm tried to apprehend the suspects, but were unable to catch up with them. Saunders said they are adding security for this upcoming weekend and working with police as well.

"We have a safe place and we are going to continue to have a safe place."