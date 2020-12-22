Homophobic hate graffiti written outside Ottawa Mayor's home

Homophobic graffiti was written on the road outside Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's home on Sunday.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the mayor's press secretary confirmed three words were painted on the road.

"The mayor is disappointed that someone would spend any time and effort to attack someone's sexual orientation and deface public property," the statement read.

Ottawa police were called after a neighbour noticed the offensive language. The officers took photos and filed a police report, Watson's office told CBC. The city was also asked to power wash the road.

2 years since mayor came out

Watson officially came out as a gay man in August 2019, just days before Pride celebrations kicked off in the city, saying it was "the right thing to do," and that he wished he had told people sooner.

Mayor Jim Watson sprays water at the crowds as he rides on the City of Ottawa's float at the 2018 Pride parade. He officially came out as a gay man in August 2019. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

At the time, he said it was important to finally share it with the city after 40 years of worrying about how his constituents, friends and family would react. He also mentioned hearing people use homophobic slurs when speaking to him or talking about the city's Pride celebrations.