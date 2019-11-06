Police launch hate crime investigation after man yells obscenities at Catherine McKenna's office

The Ottawa police hate crimes unit is investigating after a man screamed obscenities outside Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna's constituency office last week.

A 90-second video, posted to social media over the weekend, shows a man approaching the door of the Ottawa Centre MP's Catherine Street office around 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday and ringing the bell. It appears the man recorded the video himself.

When a female employee opens the door the man asks to speak to McKenna, but she tells him the office isn't open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The man then launches into a profane tirade, at one point calling McKenna a "c--t" before the woman shuts the door.

Just days after McKenna's re-election last fall, someone spray-painted the same word across an image of McKenna's face on the window of her campaign office.

At the time, McKenna vowed such incidents wouldn't discourage her from continuing in politics.

"In fact, it makes it just so clear why it's so important to go into politics," she said last October. "Some people clearly want to chase women out of politics — that's not going to make politics any better."

RCMP are investigating that earlier incident, while the Ottawa Police Service confirmed Monday its hate crime unit is investigating the latest one.