Indigenous mural vandalized at Algonquin College

An Indigenous mural at Algonquin College was smeared with paint Jan. 28, 2020. (Algonquin College)

Ottawa police hate crime officers are investigating paint being smeared on a three-storey mural that nods to Indigenous stories of creation at Algonquin College earlier this week.

The college says someone used yellow paint to deface part of a three-storey mural at its Woodroffe Avenue campus at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to its security cameras.

"It was a targeted act of violence," said Ron (Deganadus) McLester, vice president of truth, reconciliation, and indigenization at the college.

When he first learned of the vandalism he said he like he was going to throw up.

My stomach went queasy. I felt like I was going to throw up. - Ron (Deganadus) McLester, Algonquin College

The mural features a moose, a hawk and a giant turtle, nodding to the belief of First Nations including the Algonquin and Mohawk people that the continent was built on the back of a turtle.

The theme was conceived after consultation with local communities and students from many nations.

It was then commissioned and created by Toronto-based large-scale mural artists Shalak Attack and Bruno Smoky, taking seven months and ending in the summer of 2018.

McLester said the night before the incident, the Indigenous Commons had been packed with students drumming and smudging.

"You could still smell the sweet grass, sage, tobacco and cedar [the next day]", said McLester, who believes the timing isn't a coincidence.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/Mamidosewin1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mamidosewin1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AlgonquinColleg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlgonquinColleg</a> team really knocked it out of the park tonight. So very proud of this. Well done folks 😎 <a href="https://t.co/F7QmhcpI8D">pic.twitter.com/F7QmhcpI8D</a> —@AgentIroquois

McLester, who is Iroquois, said despite the college's efforts and investment in creating welcoming Indigenous spaces, the vandalism shows there's still quite a bit of work to do.

The college has arranged for the artists to return to campus in February to repair the damage. In the meantime, McLester wants the vandalism to remain visible.

"I want people to see it. I want people to know it happened here."

There will be college-wide "solidarity event" on campus next week.

New unit at work

Ottawa police reintroduced the hate crime unit last week after confusion about whether one ever existed in the first place.

Its two officers are also investigating an egg thrown at the National Holocaust Monument at the corner of Booth and Wellington streets at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said nothing suggests the two incidents are linked.