Ottawa police setting up hate crime hotline after reports of assaults, threats

Ottawa's police chief says a hate crime hotline will go live before the end of the day Tuesday to investigate crimes related to the demonstrations that have taken over much of the city's downtown core and are dragging into a fifth day.

Mayor Jim Watson, city councillors and Police Chief Peter Sloly have spoken out about various incidents of hate-fuelled violence over the weekend, including intimidation and harassment by protesters as thousands flooded the nation's capital.

"We have the intelligence officers and the investigative officers and multi-jurisdictional support from British Columbia to St. John's, from Nunavut to the GTA," Sloly said in an press conference Monday afternoon.

"No matter where you live, no matter where your vehicle's registered, if you've come here and committed a crime, if you have committed a hate crime, you will be investigated. We will look for you, we will charge you. If necessary, we'll arrest you, and we will pursue prosecutions against you."

Residents and organizations across the downtown have taken to social media, spoken to city councillors and media organizations about various hate-related threats they've faced.

The Shepherds of Good Hope told CBC a client and security guard were assaulted on the weekend, with racial slurs yelled at the guard by two people who were identified as part of the protests.

Friends, it's been a difficult 24 hours. Staff harassed for meals. A service user and security guard assaulted. Through it all, you have donated and filled our hearts with gratitude. Every cent will support people experiencing homelessness. Thank you. See our statement ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/TYHD8r8aLo">pic.twitter.com/TYHD8r8aLo</a> —@sghottawa

Bribery of city worker being investigated

Sloly said there "several" criminal investigations also underway, from the dangerous operation of vehicles to threats, assaults and bribery.

In all, twelve investigations are currently open, said Deputy Chief Steve Bell at the news conference. So far one arrest has been made.

In an email to CBC, Ottawa police said a city employee was the victim in the bribery investigation, but would not release more details.

A problem with laying criminal charges at the time any incidents occur is the volatility of the protests and concerns around inciting violence and riots, Sloly said, adding the situation is especially dangerous for officers at night even when there are fewer protesters.

Police keep close watch on protesters in downtown Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates on Jan. 30, 2022. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

"Unfortunately the dangerous nature, dynamic nature of the crowds went up, including the use of alcohol and other stimulants," Sloly said. "The nature of the crowd, the crowd dynamics, the individual acts of defiance, became far more difficult for our officers to manage."

Sloly has said balancing the volatility with laying charges when crimes are committed has meant not ticketing and charging people at times to ensure the safety of both residents and first responders.

"That is the reality of policing these large scale, dynamic demonstrations. We've done our very best. We've kept the city safe, we've kept our members safe and we will hold people to account who have broken the law, to the very best of our ability."