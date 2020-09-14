As Toronto, Peel enter lockdown, Prince Edward County asks travellers to stay put

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is urging residents to avoid all non-essential travel to help the region stay in the green zone.

On Friday, the province announced Toronto and Peel are going into lockdown Monday due to increasing levels of COVID-19 transmission. Ottawa remains in the orange zone along with several others, including the Niagara region. Five Ontario regions are, or will be, in the red zone as of Monday.

Moments after Premier Doug Ford announced the lockdown measures, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) put out a statement urging residents to postpone or cancel any non-essential travel.

"Residents are asked to carefully consider how essential their travel and social activities may be, recognizing that any situation where there is close contact with others can increase the risk of contracting and spreading the virus," the statement reads.

The region remains in the green zone, with 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the area, 14 of which are new cases reported in the last week, said health authorities. That works out to about 8.3 people per 100,000 people with COVID-19. If the rate rises to 10 per 100,000 people, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties could enter the yellow zone.

"Considering the population in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, HPEPH will exceed this rate if 17 new cases of COVID-19 are identified locally over a seven-day period," the statement said.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the medical officer of health for Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, asked residents not to visit with outsiders.

"Every new case in our region increases the risk of local spread and could severely impact our vulnerable loved ones," said Oglaza.

Along with avoiding non-essential travel, residents are also urged to avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowds and areas where physical distancing isn't possible.