Shelby Kramp-Neuman elected in Hastings–Lennox and Addington
Seat was left empty with Independent MP Derek Sloan's departure
Conservative Shelby Kramp-Neuman was elected in Hastings-Lennox and Addington.
The seat was left open after Independent MP Derek Sloan announced, only few days into his campaign, he would be leaving the riding to try his hand at one in Alberta.
The riding will return to the Conservatives, CBC projects.
He ran in Banff-Airdrie where CBC has projected a win for Conservative incumbent Blake Richards.
Liberal Mike Bossio, who held Hastings-Lennox and Addington as a member of Parliament before Sloan, aimed to re-take the seat. He won the riding in 2015 by fewer than 250 votes.
And while Derek left the race, replacing him and running as an Independent was Jennifer Sloan, Derek's wife and a nurse practitioner. The People's Party of Canada ran James Babcock, with Matilda DeBues under the NDP banner; and Reg Wilson running for the Greens.
The riding is one of the area's smallest in terms of population and registered voters, and includes the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. It spans 9,217 square kilometres and contains part of Belleville, north of Highway 401.
