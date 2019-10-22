Derek Sloan takes Hastings–Lennox and Addington from Liberals
CBC News projects voters in Hastings–Lennox and Addington have elected Conservative Derek Sloan.
At 12:19 a.m. Tuesday with 96 per cent of polls counted, Sloan hadcarved out a win with 41.3 per cent of the vote or 20,236 votes, just ahead of Liberal Mike Bossio, who took 36.9 per cent of the vote or 18,105 votes.
This rural Belleville-area riding saw Liberal Bossio squeak in by only 225 votes in 2015.
Sloan, a lawyer and former small business owner; ran against Bossio, Adam Gray of the People's Party; David Tough of the NDP; and Sari Watson of the Greens.
The riding is the area's smallest in terms of population and registered voters, and includes the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
