Pilot killed in aircraft crash north of Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the pilot of what they describe as an "amateur-built aircraft" was found and pronounced dead after failing to return on time in Hastings Highlands, Ont., on Saturday.

In a news release, officers from the Bancroft detachment of the OPP said they were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

They searched the rural area west of Ottawa and found the small aircraft and pilot.

According to police, 51-year-old Jason Reynolds from Hastings Highlands was pronounced dead shortly after being found.

The investigation continues and includes the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), police said.

The board, which looks into causes and contributing factors of incidents to improve safety, said Sunday a team of investigators is gathering information on this crash.

The crash happened near Maynooth, roughly 120 kilometres southwest of Pembroke and 210 kilometres from Ottawa, according to the TSB.