Two years in, and with one pandemic under their belts, farmers who joined forces to create the Farmhouse Food collective have shown no sign of letting up.

The concept was simple: individual farmers would combine the foods they grew and sell them directly to customers in one convenient harvest box.

Customers would get a bigger variety of local, sustainably grown produce and meats, cheeses and honey, while farmers would split the heavy lifting involved in getting their food to farmers' markets and patrons, according to Leela Ramachandran, a founding farmer of the collective who has since become general manager of Farmhouse Food.

The pandemic happened shortly after the creation of Farmhouse Food but their business model kind of anticipated the kind of pivots many food sellers have had to make, she said.

The twice monthly harvest box subscription offered by Farmhouse Food has begun, but interested customers can still sign on for partial subscriptions or a one-off sample box.

Ramachandran recommends this recipe for creamy parsnip, celery, apple soup that incorporates many of the vegetables you'll find in the Farmhouse Food box. This recipe by Rheanna Kish is adapted from one first published in Canadian Living magazine back in 2012.

Creamy parsnip, celery and apple soup

Ingredients:

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 leek (white and light green parts), sliced

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1 pinch salt

1 lb parsnips peeled and sliced

3 ribs celery sliced

1 Granny Smith apple peeled, seeded and chopped

3 cups sodium-reduced chicken broth

3 cups water

1/4 cup whipping cream

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp cider vinegar

Instructions: