Packed Hartwell Locks parking lot raises safety concerns

A regular cyclist through the area says it's time to increase enforcement on a popular parking lot near Carleton University because it's often packed with illegally parked cars blocking paths for emergency vehicles.

The Hartwell Locks parking lot only charges a dollar an hour for a maximum of four hours and has become a popular option for students, according to Brigid Bedard-Hinz.

"People park wherever, so the safety of the parking lot and the access [for] Parks Canada or an emergency crew is that much more in jeopardy," she said.

"During the school year, sometimes there would be three vehicles blocking the entire gate."

Cars that have been parked blocking the emergency vehicle exit and multi-use path access at the Hartwell Locks on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25, 2019. (Brigid Bedard-Hinz/Twitter)

Bedard-Hinz said she raised the issue about four years ago with Parks Canada, which manages the parking lot for the site across the Rideau Canal from campus.

She said afterward they added no parking signs and eventually wooden curbs to keep people from parking in the grass.

Nonetheless, she said she often sees cars parked without their payment displayed on her way to her job on campus.

Brigid Bedard-Hinz, who regularly cycles through the parking lot, says she often sees cars parked illegally in front of an access point for emergency vehicles. 1:05

LRT work could worsen situation

She said she's worried about what will happen after the O-Train stops running to campus for two years starting May 2020 to accommodate work on Phase 2 of the LRT.

Bedard-Hinz said students may try to avoid Bronson Avenue and use the already-crowded lot.

"It's only going to get worse," she said.

"I think they need to do some type of management, whether properly ticketing or actually towing vehicles, so there is a ramification for illegally parking and blocking fire exits."

Parks Canada provided to a statement to CBC News saying that "safety is of the utmost importance."

It said towing is considered when an entrance or passageway is blocked or when a vehicle is parked in an undesignated spot.

The agency has hired Commissionaires to oversee enforcement of the site.

It said during the navigation season people can raise complaints with staff at the lock station and in the off-season they can contact Parks Canada's Rideau Canal email address.