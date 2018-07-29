The Harmer Avenue bridge is gone, and the 417 has reopened

The Queensway has reopened from Bronson to Carling avenues after last night's successful demolition of the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge.

A new bridge and related infrastructure are set to be installed over the next two years, and in the meantime there's a detour for cyclists and pedestrians along Holland Avenue.

The highway was closed at 5 p.m. Saturday to allow for the old bridge's demolition. The highway was reopened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, half an hour ahead of schedule.

Coun. Jeff Leiper live-tweeted the bridge demolition overnight, and here's a recap.

And they're off!

The Harmer Avenue bridge demolition is underway. <a href="https://t.co/nmZU5e5EYI">pic.twitter.com/nmZU5e5EYI</a> —@JLeiper

Bye bye, highway sign.

We’re going to need a new sign. <a href="https://t.co/LEew9MMxGx">pic.twitter.com/LEew9MMxGx</a> —@JLeiper

Reminiscent of La Machine?

Time for the jackhammer.

This is awesome. I love this ward. <a href="https://t.co/NzCfDdUYlX">pic.twitter.com/NzCfDdUYlX</a> —@JLeiper

Easy does it.

No going back now. <a href="https://t.co/1C0VjlauY5">pic.twitter.com/1C0VjlauY5</a> —@JLeiper

That sure does look weird.

Starting to get a sense of how strange it’ll seem for a while driving through here with no bridge overhead, just clear sky. <a href="https://t.co/9PdJ6xQgB0">pic.twitter.com/9PdJ6xQgB0</a> —@JLeiper

Whoa!

Another big chunk of the Harmer bridge down. <a href="https://t.co/F7ZcuBNchy">pic.twitter.com/F7ZcuBNchy</a> —@JLeiper

Cleaning up.

Clean-up now of that other big chunk of the span, then they’ll take down the stubs and ramps. I’m out of battery, so wish everyone a good night. If you’re near the demolition site: sorry about the noise! <a href="https://t.co/DzNeXiowlZ">pic.twitter.com/DzNeXiowlZ</a> —@JLeiper

And now it's gone, as if it had never been.