The Harmer Avenue bridge is gone, and the 417 has reopened

The Harmer Avenue bridge is gone, and the 417 has reopened

The Queensway has reopened from Bronson to Carling avenues after last night's successful demolition of the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge, and we have Coun. Jeff Leiper's tweets recapping the destruction.

Coun. Jeff Leiper live-tweeted bridge demolition overnight

Coun. Jeff Leiper live-tweeted the demolition of the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge overnight. (Coun. Jeff Leiper/Twitter)

A new bridge and related infrastructure are set to be installed over the next two years, and in the meantime there's a detour for cyclists and pedestrians along Holland Avenue.

The highway was closed at 5 p.m. Saturday to allow for the old bridge's demolition. The highway was reopened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, half an hour ahead of schedule.

Coun. Jeff Leiper live-tweeted the bridge demolition overnight, and here's a recap.

And they're off!

Bye bye, highway sign.

Reminiscent of La Machine?

Time for the jackhammer.

Easy does it.

That sure does look weird.

Whoa!

Cleaning up.

And now it's gone, as if it had never been.

