Happy Goat isn't giving up on LRT after losing $500K on kiosks

Cindy Crompton goes to Happy Goat coffee for the atmosphere.

But she wasn't feeling the vibe at the company's Rideau station kiosk. It's not the kind of place she wants to hang around for any longer than absolutely necessary.

"Coffee is nice, but as a woman, it can sometimes be scary in the Rideau Centre station," she said. "It's a dimly lit area.… It's not the atmosphere that Happy Goat offers."

So it's little surprise the kiosk is now shuttered. Owner Henry Assad watched it bleed money for years. He said he never reached even 10 per cent of the sales targets he was expecting.

"We decided to pull the plug for the time being," Assad said. "We obviously have suffered huge losses in the last three years."

The company won the right to lease kiosks in four LRT stations in May 2019. It opened two, in Blair and Rideau stations. Then the pandemic hit. Ridership collapsed, money ran out and banks wouldn't touch the remaining projects.

Assad said the company invested about $1.2 million in capital costs, and managed to rack up about $500,000 in operating losses between the two locations.

"Blair station started gaining traction and started generating some sales," said Assad. "It was a little more promising, whereas the Rideau station … it really never took off."

Beyond the dim lighting, he noticed other drawbacks.

"There was, for a long time, a smell that lingered in the station," Assad said. It was like sewage. Happy Goat also faced competition from the mall and the market, which was much fiercer than at Blair.

"I think we were naive, all of us collectively... to think that Rideau would work," he said.

The shuttered Happy Goat kiosk at Rideau station. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

Still believes in LRT

But the losses haven't shaken Assad's cautious optimism about the future of the LRT. He's still planning to open at Tunney's Pasture by the end of the year, and at Hurdman sometime early next year.

"We actually doubled down on the LRT. We believe that it's a great system, eventually, notwithstanding all the technical problems," he said. "It's the only public transit system in the city. So we are betting on that. We are betting on the fact that this will be OK, eventually."

Happy Goat and its investors, who Assad said are friends and family, have already sunk in too much money to give up.

"We cannot just walk away from that and leave things as is. We need to see if there is any future in the LRT system, and we believe there is," he said.

"The investment that was done in there is just too big for us to walk away from it. We're going to go on with the project. It's just a matter of how do we actually make it viable."

He's hoping the city will grant him a first right of refusal to lease other locations across the system, allowing Happy Goat to expand to Stage 2 LRT stations once they open.

City administration is recommending precisely that in a report to council's finance and corporate services committee, specifically mentioning Trim, Place d'Orléans, Algonquin, Bayshore, and Lincoln Fields stations.

Former mayor Jim Watson, Coun. Allan Hubley, then chair of the transit commission, and Henry Assad, president and CEO of Happy Goat Coffee Company, at the announcement that Happy Goat would be the concession retailer at four LRT stations. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Assad is most confident in stations like Trim, which would operate as a transfer point at the edge of the system, much like Blair.

The city reduced rents at Blair and Rideau stations to recognize the hardship Happy Goat was enduring during the pandemic. It is now proposing to tie rents to ridership levels going forward.

As for Rideau, the city's transportation service division is looking to use it for "other potential purposes." Assad said he's heard talk it could become a ticket office.

But he hasn't entirely given up hope that Happy Goat may return to Rideau someday.

"We will definitely think about all of them," he said. "That is up in the air."