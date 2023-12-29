Farmer set to lose wild invasive pig that's half his business

Ontario pork producers have had to phase out Eurasian wild boars from their livestock because of a provincial ban that kicks in on Jan. 1. Hans Lindenmann, a pork producer in eastern Ontario, said he's unsure of what comes next for him, since those wild boars made up half of his business.

Hans Lindenmann is used to slaughtering pigs on his eastern Ontario farm — he's a pork producer, after all — but killing four pigs two weeks ago was even more difficult.

Amid a small group of fewer than 10 affected Ontario pork producers, Lindenmann, 59, has had to phase out Eurasian wild boars from his livestock on his property near Vankleek Hill because of a ban first announced by the provincial government two years ago.

As of Jan. 1, the importation, possession, transport, propagation, buying, selling, leasing or trading of live Eurasian wild boar and their hybrids will be prohibited.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the pigs are a significant threat to native plants and other animals.

"[They] have been called an ecological train wreck due to trampling, wallowing, and rooting in sensitive habitats and the significant harm they can cause to farmlands and stored crops," according to the ministry.

Lindenmann isn't fighting the move, which is supported by Ontario Pork, an industry group that represents more than 1,000 producers in the province.

He is also unsure about what comes next.

"It's really devastating to lose half a business," he said.

Eurasian wild boars, like those seen here at Lindenmann's farm, have 'been called an ecological train wreck' according to the Ontario government. (Submitted by Hans Lindenmann)

'Should be some leniency,' customer says

During a recent weekend farmers market at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park, eight of the 12 charcuterie items at Lindenmann's stand were made from wild boar.

"I understand the ramifications of an invasive species," said customer Clare Davidson. "I think when it's done carefully, with consideration, there should be some leniency."

Eight of Lindenmann's 12 recent dried meat offerings at Lansdowne Park were derived from wild boar meat. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Lindenmann said he used a deer fence to keep the pigs penned in and he invited the province to inspect his fencing, but they never did.

Farmers were offered compensation for having to kill off their wild boars, but had to do so by August 2022, Lindenmann said.

That didn't work for him because he would have had to quickly get rid of 60 pigs' worth of meat. Instead, he gradually got rid of his herd until he was down to the four pigs he slaughtered on Dec. 13.

"It's hard," he said. "After 20 years of farming [them], you got the kick in the belly and then that's it."

Hopes customers will dig alternative pig

When it comes to pigs, he's switched over to the Red Wattle Hog and hopes his customers will too. That meat is marbled and not as dark as the boar, Lindenmann said.

Lindenmann has pivoted to the Red Wattle Hog, seen here at his property. (Submitted by Hans Lindenmann)

"I bought a really rare breed," he said, wanting to distinguish himself from other sellers. "I was lucky to buy the last ones in Ontario."

Lindenmann also sells deer meat and their antlers as dog treats. The last of his dry boar meat will likely remain available for another few months, he added.