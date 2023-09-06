Halton police officers injured in ByWard Market attack

Ottawa police have charged a man with aggravated assault after two off-duty officers from the Halton Regional Police Service were assaulted and injured downtown early Sunday morning.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Ottawa police confirmed the assault occurred around 1:45 a.m. on York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street in the ByWard Market.

Both of the injured men were transported to hospital with serious injuries, Ottawa police said.

A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing two counts of aggravated assault. He was due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Police said further charges could follow as the investigation continues.

No indication victims targeted: Stubbs

According to Ottawa police, the victims were not in uniform, nor wearing any "identifiers as to their profession" at the time of the incident.

During a scheduled media briefing Monday afternoon, Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs said the officers were assaulted by a group of "four or five" individuals, but said there's no reason to believe they were targeted because they're police.

"There is nothing at this point to indicate that those offenders knew that those two were police officers," Stubbs said.

"They were in plain clothes, they were in a public space wearing civilian clothes, so there's nothing to indicate that at this time."

WATCH | Stubbs: 'Nothing to indicate' Halton police officers attacked were targeted:

Ottawa hosted the 46th annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Parliament Hill on Sunday morning, and there were related events on the weekend involving police officers from across the country.

Halton police Chief Steve Tanner said in a news release Tuesday members of the service were in Ottawa to remember officers who were killed.

"I am both shocked and appalled that, during our time there, a number of individuals in the ByWard Market area assaulted a group of our off-duty officers in what was, by all indications, a violent, unprovoked, and cowardly attack," he wrote.

His service covers an area west of Toronto that includes Oakville, Burlington and Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa's central criminal investigations section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.