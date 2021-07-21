Trees uprooted, docks crushed near Kemptville, Ont., after severe thunderstorm

A severe thunderstorm that passed through eastern Ontario Tuesday afternoon uprooted trees, damaged docks and boats and left parts of some municipalities in shambles.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday, and its meteorologists tracked a storm they said was capable of producing 110 km/h winds and nickel-sized hail.

The line of thunderstorms was reported to have moved east starting from Plevna, Ont., and Portage-du-Fort, Que.

Damage was reported near Kemptville, Ont., just south of Ottawa. People reported on social media that they'd seen thick ominous clouds, heavy winds and hail in places like Hallville, North Grenville and Augusta.

"I got the frantic call at work from both of my kids saying grandpa's boat is gone, grandpa's dock is gone," said Mellissa Morozuk. "I raced here from work ... and came home to the destruction."

Morozuk said her father's backyard along Kemptville Creek was destroyed, but he was able to retrieve his boat.

"This all just happened in a matter of seconds. Nobody saw it coming," she said.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said while there wasn't a tornado warning for the area, that the agency was watching closely.

"[It's an] impressive thunderstorm," he said.

Mellissa Morozuk says her father's dock was crushed after a severe thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon. (Radio-Canada)

Morozuk says her father was able to retrieve his boat after it floated away during the thunderstorm. It was damaged. (Radio-Canada)

Trees fell along Hyndman Road in Spencerville, Ont., after heavy winds uprooted them. (Travis Dhanraj/Radio-Canada)

Trees fall across a power line in Hallville, Ont., residential area. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)