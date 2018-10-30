Skip to Main Content
Books or candy? Some children get a choice on Halloween

Some families are giving trick-or-treaters books instead of bubblegum, paperbacks instead of potato chips and juice boxes instead of jelly beans.

Should trick-or-treaters have more variety in the types of treats they get?

Some Ottawa residents are giving children books and juice boxes for Halloween. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

It's part of a movement to step outside Halloween conventions by giving children an unexpected treat.

"It's one day of the year where the kids could go running door to door and collect treats. It shouldn't be defined by candy," said Audrey Voice, who will offer children at her east Ottawa home a choice between chocolate, a juice box or a spooky Halloween book. 

"I give them a choice." 

Audrey Voice said on Halloween she gives kids a choice of treat: candy, a juice box or a book. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Voice said every year she keeps track of the number of kids who show up at her door and what they choose.

Last year, 66 children chose a juice box, 33 children chose a chocolate bar and six children chose a book. 

"With books you have to present them with a box and have them go through them," she said.

"When you have six impatient kids on your doorstep [they] want to get their treat and go."

The juice boxes, she added, are usually a hit around the end of the night when the children get thirsty. 

What people think about alternatives? 

We asked our followers on Twitter what they think about giving children more variety.

We even threw in a wild suggestion to hand out broccoli.

It totally went over well.

Others said they preferred some variety.

What do the children think?

Some children at Ottawa's École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne said it depends. 

"It actually depends on what kind of book because if it doesn't interest me [then I will take] chocolate," said one elementary student.

"I eat candies almost every day so I don't need more," said another.

Some children at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne said they would prefer a book as a Halloween treat. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Some students said they would choose juice over candy, but only if it was a juice flavour they liked. 

However, just like on Twitter, the consensus among the children was candy is a better treat than anything else on Halloween. 

"Most of the kids went outside to get some candy, not to get books," said a student. 

"We can go to the library or we can get books at school …​ [But] it's good to give a choice — that's a good idea."

With files from CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning

