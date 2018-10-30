Books or candy? Some children get a choice on Halloween

Some families are giving trick-or-treaters books instead of bubblegum, paperbacks instead of potato chips and juice boxes instead of jelly beans.

It's part of a movement to step outside Halloween conventions by giving children an unexpected treat.

"It's one day of the year where the kids could go running door to door and collect treats. It shouldn't be defined by candy," said Audrey Voice, who will offer children at her east Ottawa home a choice between chocolate, a juice box or a spooky Halloween book.

"I give them a choice."

Audrey Voice said on Halloween she gives kids a choice of treat: candy, a juice box or a book. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Voice said every year she keeps track of the number of kids who show up at her door and what they choose.

Last year, 66 children chose a juice box, 33 children chose a chocolate bar and six children chose a book.

"With books you have to present them with a box and have them go through them," she said.

"When you have six impatient kids on your doorstep [they] want to get their treat and go."

The juice boxes, she added, are usually a hit around the end of the night when the children get thirsty.

What people think about alternatives?

We asked our followers on Twitter what they think about giving children more variety.

We even threw in a wild suggestion to hand out broccoli.

Should trick-or-treaters have more variety in the types of treats they get, such as juice boxes, candy, broccoli or books? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@CBCOttawa

It totally went over well.

Maybe hand out homework as well? —@queensfull

I give out Halloween pencils and erasers for kids with allergies or don’t like candy or whatever. Broccoli? Books? No. —@AliciaS20

Books? Are you serious? There would be rioting all night long in Ottawa South if we handed out books <a href="https://t.co/6CCrhwtUOl">https://t.co/6CCrhwtUOl</a> —@reutersLjungg

Healthy treats will end up on the windshield of my car. It's best not to antagonise the kids. —@watson_dav

Others said they preferred some variety.

My household gathers small toys (McDonalds kids meal toys, etc) throughout the year and saves them to give out on Halloween if a child prefers that over candy. —@REWettlaufer

My neighborhood has very few kids and most are under 4yrs. I give chocolate (for the parents), plus kid-friendly snackpacks of cookies and boxes of raisins. My sis tells me my house will be egged but so far no issues. 🍪🍇🎃🍫 —@KLLauer

I remember a dentist that gave out toothbrushes a while back. —@LMatura613

My son got 3 carrots and a tiny jar of honey while trick'o'treating at <a href="https://twitter.com/Carp_Market?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Carp_Market</a> this weekend. He devoured the carrots before even getting home! Great gifts!!! —@UneDesMilliards

LOL. Took the kids out one year and dared them to get something other than candy. It became a contest to see who could get the best veggies: Potatoes, Oranges, Turnip, etc. Kids had a blast! —@bwgilchrist

What do the children think?

Some children at Ottawa's École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne said it depends.

"It actually depends on what kind of book because if it doesn't interest me [then I will take] chocolate," said one elementary student.

"I eat candies almost every day so I don't need more," said another.

Some children at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne said they would prefer a book as a Halloween treat. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Some students said they would choose juice over candy, but only if it was a juice flavour they liked.

However, just like on Twitter, the consensus among the children was candy is a better treat than anything else on Halloween.

"Most of the kids went outside to get some candy, not to get books," said a student.

"We can go to the library or we can get books at school …​ [But] it's good to give a choice — that's a good idea."