'Lawn of the dead': Map marks Ottawa's spookiest houses

Ottawa resident Jessi Sharp has made it eerily simple to take a spooky drive through the city's neighbourhoods.

Sharp really loves Halloween and she shows her love by always having "the biggest, craziest yard" on her block — but not this year.

She's set to move so she didn't think loads of cobwebs and flashing projectors would be the best look for her house showings. Sharp then decided to expand on an idea she had during the COVID-19 pandemic when trick-or-treating was cancelled.

With no kids to scare on her front porch, Sharp posted in her neighbourhood group asking for suggestions of big displays and haunted houses to visit.

She received about 10 suggestions that she dropped into a personal Google map.

"Halloween seems to be on this year, so now everybody's been cooped up since last year and everybody's doing Halloween decorations," Sharp said.

She says this year she decided to share her map wider and posted on Twitter and Reddit and people liked the idea. She says the map has been viewed more than 12,000 times.

On her blog "Skippy and Jade" there is a form people can fill out to add their house to the map.

Sharp suggests anyone planning a drive click on the houses for additional information, as some are only planning to mount their displays on Halloween night, while others have been up for weeks now.

Decorate homes all across Ottawa

Sharp and her family learned from their experience last year when they tried to see all 10 houses on Halloween night. The drive took them from Stittsville to Orléans and by the time they reached the last house, the owner was just turning off his lights.

This year — using house showings as an opportunity — the family has been taking shorter drives checking out Ottawa's different neighbourhoods.

As for which neighbourhood is Ottawa's scariest, Sharp says one must first consider a few things.

"Last year, Barrhaven by far was the most dedicated as a neighborhood. But then Orléans had the best houses, but there weren't as many," Sharp said.

Sharp recommended a house in her neighbourhood of Alta Vista on Orchard Avenue, which calls their display "Lawn of the Dead," and a house on Pintail Crescent in Orléans.