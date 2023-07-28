Ottawa·New
Scenes from the hailstorm that hit Ottawa-Gatineau
A severe thunderstorm brought significant hail to Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., on Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warning Friday
A storm that passed through Ottawa Friday brought marble-sized hail and some flooding to parts of the city.
A severe thunderstorm brought hail, broken trees and flooding to the Ottawa area Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area but downgraded it to a watch shortly before 5 p.m.
As of 6:30 p.m., thousands of people were still without power in both Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.
