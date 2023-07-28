Content
Ottawa·New

Scenes from the hailstorm that hit Ottawa-Gatineau

A severe thunderstorm brought significant hail to Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warning Friday

CBC News ·

Ottawa storm brings flooding and hail

35 minutes ago
Duration 0:34
A storm that passed through Ottawa Friday brought marble-sized hail and some flooding to parts of the city.

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, broken trees and flooding to the Ottawa area Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area but downgraded it to a watch shortly before 5 p.m.

As of 6:30 p.m., thousands of people were still without power in both Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Here are some scenes from the storm:

A tree branch crushes a car.
A tree crushes a vehicle on Bromley Road in Ottawa on Friday. (Amanda Putz/CBC)
Hail in a hand.
Large hail photographed on a residential lawn in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
Hail on the ground.
More hail covers the ground after Friday's storm. (Jen Beard/CBC)
A tree is knocked down onto a road, with several cars pulled over to the side.
A tree blocks part of Boulevard Lucerne in Gatineau, Que., after the storm blew through. (Patricia Sauzede-Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)
Hail.
Hail photographed in the Aylmer sector in Gatineau. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

