Scenes from the hailstorm that hit Ottawa-Gatineau

A storm that passed through Ottawa Friday brought marble-sized hail and some flooding to parts of the city.

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, broken trees and flooding to the Ottawa area Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area but downgraded it to a watch shortly before 5 p.m.

As of 6:30 p.m., thousands of people were still without power in both Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Here are some scenes from the storm:

A tree crushes a vehicle on Bromley Road in Ottawa on Friday. (Amanda Putz/CBC)

Large hail photographed on a residential lawn in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

More hail covers the ground after Friday's storm. (Jen Beard/CBC)

A tree blocks part of Boulevard Lucerne in Gatineau, Que., after the storm blew through. (Patricia Sauzede-Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)