Gymnastics Canada extends suspension of Ontario coach Scott McFarlane

Gymnastics Canada has extended the suspension of coach Scott McFarlane pending an internal review of allegations after the coach was acquitted of all sexual assault-related charges in an Ontario courtroom.

McFarlane, 33, was charged in January 2018 over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old female gymnast whom he coached at Manjak's gym in Mississauga, Ont.

The acquittal was announced Nov. 21 in Brampton, Ont. All evidence in the trial is protected under a publication ban.

McFarlane's suspension from coaching gymnastics in Canada had been set to end when his trial completed. Then on Tuesday, Gymnastics Canada — one of the country's largest national sport organizations with more than 310,000 registered athletes — announced it would extend the coaching ban.

"Mr. McFarlane's temporary suspension from all Gymnastics Canada and member association activities will be extended until such time that an internal review of the alleged behaviour detailed in the court proceedings can be completed," read a statement from CEO Ian Moss.

McFarlane is an Ottawa native who has also coached in the capital at Tumbler's Gymnastics Centre in the east-end suburb of Orléans.

He was fired from that job because of alleged "inappropriate communications" with a 12-year-old female gymnast he coached, the gym previously confirmed. Those allegations have never been proven.

The reasons for his departure were not shared widely until after the charges were laid in 2018.