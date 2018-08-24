Former Renfrew fire chief sues town for $1.35M

The former fire chief in Renfrew, Ont., has filed suit against the town, alleging he was wrongly forced into retirement over "small-town political considerations."

Guy Longtin filed the $1.35-million suit on Thursday.

He was hired as fire chief in 1992 and served in that capacity for about 26 years until May this year. According to his statement of claim, he had contemplated staying in the job until he was at least 70.

Longtin is seeking $1 million for lost wages and benefits, $150,000 for the violation of his human rights, $100,000 in moral damages and $100,000 in punitive damages.

He was 61 when the town adopted rules in May that require the chief to retire at 60. The town argued that as chief, he was involved in "frontline firefighting duties" while overseeing crews at active fires and therefore had to retire under provincial law, which states that frontline firefighters need to retire by 60.

The statement of claim alleges Longtin wasn't doing frontline firefighting work.

'Did not engage in suppression firefighting'

"The plaintiff did not engage in suppression firefighting, and he was never even issued a personal 'self-contained breathing apparatus' by the defendant," the claim reads.

"Moreover, the plaintiff states that he rarely assumed 'incident command; responsibilities at the scene of an emergency incident."

The claim alleges Longtin was never informed that the town was thinking of ending his employment because of his age, and that no one expressed concern about his ability to do the job before the decision was made.

The claim also states that Longtin has gone to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute for tests and is capable of doing the job.

"The results from both tests confirmed that there is no reasonable medical basis for any concern about the plaintiff's ability to perform," the claim reads.

Health coverage ended

Longtin's health coverage — which had been providing important, expensive medication to a dependant — was also terminated, which the claim alleges violates his former employment contract.

The claim alleges Longtin was let go not because of his age or ability to do the job, but was "motivated by small-town political considerations," including a harassment complaint Longtin made against the mayor in March 2017, and currying favour with the local firefighters union.

None of the allegations in Longtin's statement of claim has been proven in court.

Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon issued a brief statement to CBC via email Thursday, saying "The town was disappointed Mr. Longtin refused our reasonable offer and will prepare a defence should the issue reach trial."