Long-serving Conservative MP Guy Lauzon says he will not seek re-election in his eastern Ontario riding of Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry this fall.

Lauzon, 75, made the announcement Saturday on Twitter, and also discussed the decision with his wife, Frances, in a video posted to Facebook.

"Both of us, jointly, have made a decision that we're going to go on to hopefully bigger and better things, and bring our political career to a finish after 19 years," Lauzon said in the video.

Lauzon first ran as a Canadian Alliance candidate in 2000 in the former riding of Stormont–Dundas–Charlottenburgh, finishing second.

He ran under the Conservative banner four years later in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry and unseated the Liberal incumbent. Lauzon has held the seat ever since.

The next federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.