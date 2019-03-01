Senators fire head coach Guy Boucher

Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher has been shown the door, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Friday.

Assistant coach Marc Crawford will take over behind the bench on an interim basis.

Boucher came on board in 2017, and led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season as head coach.

Since then, things have gone downhill for the Senators: the team has unloaded their captain and top scorers, and currently sit at the bottom of the league as they enter what management calls a rebuilding period.

The litany of bad news came to a head this week with news that a plan to move the team's arena downtown was dead, stirring further frustration among fans with owner Eugene Melnuk.

Boucher was in the second year of a three-year contract with the team.

Marc Crawford will serve as the Senators' interim head coach. He has previously coached in Colorado, Vancouver, Dallas and Los Angeles. ((Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press))

Marc Crawford is a veteran NHL coach who won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. He`s also coached in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Dallas.

The Senators will conduct a search for a new head coach after the season ends, Dorion said.