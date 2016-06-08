Gurpreet Ronald denied bail, awaits new trial

An Ontario Superior Court justice has denied bail to Gurpreet Ronald, a former OC Transpo driver accused of first-degree murder alongside her former lover Bhupinderpal Gil, in the death of Gill's wife.

Defence lawyer Michael Spratt — who represents Ronald — confirmed via email Tuesday that Ronald's bail had been denied, stating that she and her family are "understandably disappointed with the Court's decision denying her bail application."

"We will now turn our full attention on preparing for trial where Ms. Ronald will address these allegations fully and directly and where she is confident she will be vindicated," wrote Spratt.

Ronald, along with Bhupinderpal Gill, was convicted in 2016 by an Ottawa jury for the death of Gill's wife Jagtar Gill, who was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death on Jan. 29, 2014 — her 17th wedding anniversary — at her Barrhaven home.

In December 2019, however, the Court of Appeal for Ontario ruled the trial judge made a mistake by failing to inform jurors they could convict Ronald of second-degree murder. The decision also affected Bhupinderpal Gill's defence.

As a result, both Ronald and Gill were granted a new trial set to begin in February 2021. Ronald's lawyer plans to file a motion to sever the trial in September.