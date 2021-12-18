Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning

Ottawa paramedics say they transported one man to hospital with gunshot wounds in serious but stable condition early Saturday morning.

Man in serious but stable condition when transported

CBC News ·
Paramedics transported one person with gunshot wounds to hospital in serious but stable condition. Ottawa police say an investigation is ongoing. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Ottawa paramedics say they transported one man to hospital with gunshot wounds in serious but stable condition early Saturday morning.

They were called to Dalhousie Street shortly before 2 a.m. and took the man to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.

The Ottawa Police Service's guns and gang unit say an investigation is underway but there's no ongoing concern for public safety. 

Police aren't releasing more details at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now