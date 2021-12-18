Man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning
Ottawa paramedics say they transported one man to hospital with gunshot wounds in serious but stable condition early Saturday morning.
Man in serious but stable condition when transported
They were called to Dalhousie Street shortly before 2 a.m. and took the man to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.
The Ottawa Police Service's guns and gang unit say an investigation is underway but there's no ongoing concern for public safety.
Police aren't releasing more details at this time.