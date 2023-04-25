Eastern Ontario township council shoots down proposed gun range that 'hit a nerve'

An application for a proposed private gun range in the Township of Drummond/North Elmsley, Ont., was denied by township council, which heard strong opposition from residents including an iconic Olympic equestrian family.

The proposed commercial range was to be located on the outskirts of Perth, Ont., about one kilometre from the Millar Brooke Farm, the famed show-jumping facility of father and daughter Olympians Ian and Amy Millar.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had previously used the land at 1688 Rideau Ferry Rd. as a range for training officers.

Martin Whyte, a local renovation contractor and hunting guide, purchased the property last February. He then approached the township for a zoning amendment to convert the range to a commercial operation.

After previously deferring the decision at a Dec. 6 meeting, council voted before a standing-room crowd Tuesday evening to deny the application. Whyte has 20 days to file an appeal.

"We do have hundreds of emails and texts and letters," said township reeve Steve Fournier. "We know this has hit a nerve in the community."

Reached by phone Tuesday night, Whyte said he wasn't yet prepared to comment about the decision.

Gun range 'doesn't fit' area, delegate says

Delegates who spoke at the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday roundly opposed the proposed range.

Olympic show jumper Amy Millar told council members the nearby Millar Brooke Farm keeps about 40 horses that are easily frightened by the loud sound of gunshots.

Olympic show jumper Amy Millar has spoken out against a commercial gun range due to the potential impact on her horses. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Millar said the OPP used the facility for practice only about 30 times per year and gave advance notice when they did — a commercial gun range would be a very different, and busier, operation.

Scott McIlquham, who lives across the street from the site, said prospective buyers of his "showpiece" home were frightened off by the possibility of living next to a gun range. McIlquham said he had an offer in place that was contingent on council denying the rezoning application.

"You can see our lives have been put on hold because of the prolonged uncertainty, as we wait for this council to do the right thing," he said.

Another delegate at the meeting, Nancy Chevrier, noted a clause in the township's official plan that stated the municipal government should avoid land uses that are incompatible with the community.

"This gun range is the very definition of incompatible development," Chevrier said. "It just doesn't fit."

Councillor concerned about adverse effects

Township staff received several reports raising concerns about the gun range, as well as a letter in support that mentioned limited options available to sport shooters, the meeting was told.

Staff recommended a noise study be completed before the township made a decision, and the rezoning application should be reviewed.

A packed house attended the Township of Drummond-North Elmsley committee of the whole meeting Tuesday. (Submitted by Ann Silversides)

Fournier said delaying the vote further would only waste the time of the parties involved.

"If we get an appeal, so be it," he said.

Coun. Paul Kehoe proposed the motion to deny the application. Coun. John Matheson seconded and the motion passed.