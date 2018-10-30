Toronto man ID'd as victim of Mechanicsville shooting

Ottawa police have identified a Toronto man as the victim of an early morning shooting west of downtown on Monday.

Gulan Ahmed, 23, was found dead on Carruthers Avenue near Scott Street at about 3:45 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

People in the Mechanicsville neighbourhood should expect to see more police than usual in the area as the investigation continues.

This is Ottawa's 15th homicide of 2018. There were 14 last year.