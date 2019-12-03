Driver in hit and run that killed cyclist pleads guilty

The driver involved in a hit and run that killed a cyclist in front of Ottawa city hall has pleaded guilty.

Mukwoh Jordan-Wade Land, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death.

Land was behind the wheel of the westbound minivan when it struck and killed the 60-year-old man on Laurier Avenue W. on the morning of May 16.

At the time, Ottawa police said the driver of the minivan later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Debris lies scattered across Laurier Avenue W. near Elgin Street on the morning of May 16. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The crash sparked calls to redesign the road at the site of the crash, where a painted bike lane was sandwiched between criss-crossing traffic lanes.

Safety features including flexi-posts and a new stop sign were installed months later.

Land is expected to appear in court again on Dec. 17.