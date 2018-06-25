Verdict expected today in Gee-Gees sex assault trial

WARNING: This story includes graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

A Thunder Bay judge is expected to release her decision Monday afternoon in the sexual assault trial of two former University of Ottawa hockey players.

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher, are each facing one charge of sexual assault related to events in a hotel after a Gee-Gees away game against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves in February 2014.

The identity of the complainant is protected by a publication ban, which also prevents CBC News from reporting the names of some witnesses and certain details of the trial.

Court heard the Gee-Gees were celebrating an overtime win and had drinks in their connected hotel rooms before a group headed to a local bar.

The complainant had been messaging a Gee-Gees player, who was to be Donovan's roommate on the trip, on the Tinder dating app and the pair met at the bar.

The woman, who was 21 at the time, and Donovan's roommate returned to the West Arthur Street hotel where the team was staying and began to have consensual sex.

Some Gee-Gees players had returned from the bar and continued to drink and watch TV in the adjoining hotel room, which was connected by an unlocked door.

At this point, the testimony begins to split on questions of who said what if anything, who was involved and whether there was consent.

Naked men entered room

The young woman said at some point she noticed a group of naked men entered the hotel room and two players forced themselves on her.

She told court she remembered saying she didn't want that to happen to the player she'd met on Tinder, who had left the bed.

She identified one of the men as having red hair, a deep voice and French accent like the team captain David Foucher who she'd briefly met outside the bar.

She said that man had encouraged her to perform oral sex on the other man by identifying him as her date's roommate, Donovan.

The roommate testified that Donovan had approached the bed while he and the woman were having sex and no words were exchanged before she began performing oral sex on Donovan.

He said he then went to the adjoining hotel room and was in the washroom and didn't see anything else happen.

Accused deny allegations

Both Donovan and Foucher entered not guilty pleas.

Donovan said his roommate had asked the woman if she was okay for a threesome and she agreed. Though, Donovan said, he never spoke directly to the woman.

He said that her eyes were open during their sexual encounter and she didn't resist. He said he stopped and turned the lights on when she pressed on his hips.

Donovan said he didn't realize Foucher was in the room until he turned on the light and saw that he was hiding behind one of the other beds in the room.

Foucher denied ever having sexual contact with the woman. He said he and some other players had been challenging each other during a night of rowdy partying, eventually deciding to enter the room as a prank.

The plan had been to make some observations for jokes in the adjoining hotel room, Foucher said.

Defence calls complainant liar

Both defence lawyers attacked the woman's credibility and pointed to changes in her story from what she told the friend that picked her up from the hotel to her police interviews and on-the-stand testimony.

Donovan's lawyer Christian Deslauriers said the complainant created a half dozen version of events and it raised serious questions about reasonable doubt.

He said the woman was trying to protect her reputation after being embarrassed about agreeing to a threesome.

Celina Saint-Francois, who represents Foucher, said the identification of her client was weak since so many of the other Gee-Gees players were francophone, bigger than the complainant and the room was dark during the alleged incident.

In his closing arguments, Crown lawyer Marc Huneault said the issue of consent in the subjective mind of the complainant is at the heart of the prosecution's case.

He argued the court is only required to believe the complainant on two facts; that she did not consent and that there were two men who assaulted her.

Court also heard testimony from the friend of the complainant who picked her up from the hotel that night, former Gee-Gee player Mathieu Leduc and former Gee-Gees coach Real Paiement, who lost his job over the handling of the incident.

Judge Chantal Brochu presided over the two week trial this past February. Her decision is expected at 2 p.m. today.