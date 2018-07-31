Ottawa play reveals secret lives of guide dogs

A new production at the Great Canadian Theatre Company is giving people a rare glimpse into something many are familiar with, but likely know little about: the world of guide dogs.

Kim Kilpatrick, a storyteller who is legally blind, teamed up with visual artist Karen Bailey, who raises and trains guide dogs, to create Raising Stanley/Life with Tulia.

The play uses original paintings and video to guide people through the lives of these working dogs, from childhood to adulthood.

"I do like to paint under recognized or behind-the-scenes workers," said Bailey in an interview with CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"And while guide dogs aren't exactly behind-the-scenes workers, because they are very obvious on the street, people really don't know very much about them."

Kim Kilpatrick (left) and Karen Bailey (right) with Kilpatrick's guide dog Tulia. The life of the guide dog takes centre stage in their production. (All In A Day/CBC)

Canine star adds unpredictable element

Kilpatrick said she wasn't initially sold on the idea of merging Bailey's acrylic paintings with her words.

But Bailey changed her mind.

"We were just talking about the creation process and how similar it is. It doesn't matter what art form you are using." said Kilpatrick.

"The process is the same whether it's painting or music or storytelling," said Bailey.

Beyond the video, music and art is another special — and unpredictable — element: Kilpatrick's guide dog Tulia.

"Once she guided me to centre [stage] and left me there and went back to her bed," said Kilpatrick. "Once she came out from her bed and started wandering toward people she knows."

Model of Accessibility

But the guide dog story is only one part of this production. For both women, it presented the opportunity to offer something more.

"We wanted it to be a model of accessibility in the arts," said Bailey.

The pictures Bailey has hung in the Fritzi Gallery, adjacent to the theatre, are labelled in brail and large print, and there's also an audio guide.

Two shows will feature a sign language interpreter.

Eventually the pair hopes the show will reach stages across the country.

"It is a very different thing than I thought it would be. I never thought I would be standing in front of paintings telling stories," Kilpatrick said.

The show runs at the Great Canadian Theatre Company until August 5, 2018.