Guelph Storm tie up OHL final against Ottawa 67's
5-4 win evens series at 2
Alexey Toropchenko scored twice as the Guelph Storm edged the Ottawa 67's 5-4 on Wednesday to even their Ontario Hockey League championship series at two games apiece.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists for Guelph, which trailed 2-0 in the best-of-seven final before winning back-to-back games.
Ottawa native Liam Hawel and Nate Schnarr also scored.
Hudson Wilson, Lucas Chiodo, Tye Felhaber and Kyle Maksimovich supplied the offence for the 67's, who had won 14 straight playoff games before losing Game 3 on Monday night.
Toe drag 👌 Top shelf 👆 Tied series ✌️<br><br>A <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BestOfOHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BestOfOHL</a> kind of night for <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadiensMTL</a> prospect <a href="https://twitter.com/nsuzuki_37?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nsuzuki_37</a> who makes <a href="https://twitter.com/Storm_City?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Storm_City</a> history with a 🌪 record 3️⃣8️⃣ points in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OHLPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OHLPlayoffs</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OHLChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OHLChampionship</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OTTvsGUE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OTTvsGUE</a> <a href="https://t.co/UbwYSnyUhp">pic.twitter.com/UbwYSnyUhp</a>—@OHLHockey
Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich stopped 30 shots. Ottawa's Cedrick Andree made 19 saves.
The 67's host Game 5 on Friday, announcing before Game 4 that it had sold out.
Game 6 will be back in Guelph on Sunday afternoon, the Storm's last home game of the playoffs.
The winner of the series advances to the Memorial Cup in Halifax May 17 to 26.
