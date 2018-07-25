Guard was threatened in Kevin Hart show incident, security company says

The security company whose officer was accused of assaulting a young man at the Canadian Tire Centre last week says the guard acted appropriately in the face of "escalating violent behaviour."

Nathan Bhateley claimed a Commissionaires Ottawa guard pushed him against a wall, and put him in an arm lock and a head lock, after he and his girlfriend had been falsely accused of using their phones at the Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour on Friday night.

The show had a strict no cellphones, no video and no photo policy printed on tickets.

Company conducted internal review

Witnesses claimed the complainant was physically resisting being escorted out of the arena and was verbally abusive, Commissionaires Ottawa wrote in a statement to CBC News Wednesday.

The statement said a spotter — an employee who did not work for Commissionaires Ottawa — and unnamed witnesses saw the couple using their phones. (Four companies were contracted to provide security at the event.)

A security guard working for yet another company first approached the couple before the Commissionaires' guard arrived to assist.

"Witnesses report the complainant's escalating aggression, which included shouting and physical resistance to being escorted out, which was disruptive to others," the statement said.

The company said its guards are trained to de-escalate situations but can use force if they feel threatened, which is what the guard did in this instance.

Never verbally abusive, Bhateley says

Bhateley disputes the security company's claims, saying he was angry but not verbally abusive.

He also said he didn't touch the guard until trying to free himself from an arm lock.

Other witnesses have written to him on social media saying the couple did nothing wrong, Bhateley added.

He's worried the company isn't holding the guard accountable and still plans to pursue the police report he filed Saturday morning.