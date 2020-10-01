Greyhound leaving downtown Ottawa bus terminal
Company says Ottawa will continue to be 'vital' part of its network
Greyhound buses will no longer be operating out of Ottawa Central Station on Catherine Street, the transportation company announced Thursday.
In May, Greyhound halted all its routes across Canada because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Routes serving Ottawa have not yet resumed.
In an email to CBC News on Thursday, spokesperson Crystal Booker said Greyhound will no longer operate from the station on Catherine Street, but didn't specify a new location.
"Ottawa will continue to be a vital part of our network," wrote Booker. "As we work through the impact of the pandemic on our business, we will communicate well in advance our new location prior to a startup date."
Booker said the company is using this time to make sure its future Ottawa location will meet the needs of customers and Greyhound.
CBC News has contacted both Greyhound and Stewart Robertson of the Crerar Group of Companies, which owns the station, and is waiting to hear back.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.