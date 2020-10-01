Greyhound leaving downtown Ottawa bus terminal

Greyhound buses will no longer be operating out of Ottawa Central Station on Catherine Street, the transportation company announced Thursday.

In May, Greyhound halted all its routes across Canada because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Routes serving Ottawa have not yet resumed.

In an email to CBC News on Thursday, spokesperson Crystal Booker said Greyhound will no longer operate from the station on Catherine Street, but didn't specify a new location.

"Ottawa will continue to be a vital part of our network," wrote Booker. "As we work through the impact of the pandemic on our business, we will communicate well in advance our new location prior to a startup date."

The Greyhound bus terminal is located at the Ottawa Central Station on Catherine Street. The company hasn't announced where it will operate out of next. (Jean Delise/Radio-Canada)

Booker said the company is using this time to make sure its future Ottawa location will meet the needs of customers and Greyhound.

CBC News has contacted both Greyhound and Stewart Robertson of the Crerar Group of Companies, which owns the station, and is waiting to hear back.