It's Ottawa versus Calgary in the 106th Grey Cup

It's almost kickoff time for the 106th Grey Cup — and Ottawa Redblacks fans are hoping for a repeat of two years ago.

The Redblacks will be taking on the Calgary Stampeders in a rematch of the 2016 game, which saw Ottawa eke out a narrow victory in overtime.

The club booked its spot in today's game with a win in last weekend's CFL Eastern final over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, thanks in large part to a record-setting performance by quarterback Trevor Harris.

Harris threw for six touchdowns, finishing 29-for-32 as the Redblacks romped over Hamilton 46-27.

Calgary, meanwhile, advanced to the Grey Cup for the third straight year with a 22-14 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western final.

In addition to the 2016 loss to Ottawa, the Stampeders also fell last year to Toronto.

Today's game in Edmonton gets underway at 6 p.m. ET, and you can follow the action here on our liveblog.