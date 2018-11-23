Still want to get to the Grey Cup? It'll cost you

The Ottawa Redblacks are already there, but if you want to make a spontaneous trip to the Grey Cup it will hit your bank account like a linebacker.

There are still tickets available, but your window to get there is closing fast.

Getting there

Flights are a big expense if you want to embark on this adventure.

Trips between Edmonton and Ottawa have been selling out, but as of now you can make the trip on either Westjet or Air Canada.

The least expensive flight we could find between the two cities was with WestJet for $1,196.81.

You could pack your bags with red and black plaid and jump on a flight just before 7 p.m. Saturday night in Ottawa to arrive in Edmonton around midnight.

You'd come back Monday night — either celebrating the win or crying over the defeat — and arrive in the early hours of Tuesday.

Air Canada can get you there and back as well right now, but it will cost you $1,390 and there are layovers in Calgary, which could be awkward given the Calgary Stampeders are Ottawa's opponents.

You could also drive if you were so inclined, but it will take you 36 hours to get to Edmonton and that doesn't include a single stop, for rest or food or anything.

The latest you could theoretically leave is Saturday morning, but if you're seriously considering this, get on the road as soon as you can Friday.

And stock up on granola bars.

How's your fuel efficiency? (Google Maps)

Where to stay

The Calgary Stampeders horse Tuffy was able to stroll into the lobby of the Chateau Lacombe, but there are no rooms for the horse or for you this coming weekend.

Many other downtown hotels are sold out and ones closer to the stadium also have their no vacancy signs illuminated.

Two options did emerge: the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald can currently make room for you. Two nights in one of the city's nicest hotels will set you back $1,569.

You'd be right in the middle of the Grey Cup Festival site and a short LRT ride to Commonwealth Stadium.

Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium is northeast of the downtown core near the Stadium light rail station. (Josee St-Onge/CBC)

The Coast Edmonton Plaza is a few blocks over and has some rooms left, but the two-night stay would set you back $1,122.

Hopefully you have an aunt or a university friend in central Alberta with a comfy couch.

Tickets

This would all be a wasted effort if you don't get tickets to the big game.

The good news is there are still tickets available, though supplies appear to be dwindling.

Ticketmaster, the official Grey Cup seller, had tickets as of Thursday evening available starting at $154 and going up to $375.

Resale sites such as Kijiji and StubHub are also offering tickets.

The cheapest options available were around $100 per ticket and the most expensive were well over $1,000 each.

There are still Grey Cup tickets available, but getting to the big game from Ottawa now will set you back. (Katie Boyd )

A Grey Cup ticket also allows you to ride Edmonton's LRT system free of charge before the game, saving you $3.25 each way.

All in all, the cheapest options CBC could find will set you back $2,500 without including food or beer.