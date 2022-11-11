When Grete Hale passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 93, the accolades began pouring in, and rightfully so.

She was remembered as a successful businesswoman, a tireless philanthropist, a committed city builder and an Order of Canada recipient.

This is all true. But to me and my family, she was much, much more.

My family fled civil war in Uganda, spending five years in Nairobi before arriving in Canada as refugees in July 1990. My aunt, who was involved in international development, introduced us to Grete, who welcomed us with open arms.

We were a family of five: mom, dad, me and my two young siblings. Grete, who didn't have children of her own, helped us settle into our new home and prepared us for the Ottawa winter that awaited us, introducing us to unfamiliar clothing like tuques, gloves, scarves and long johns. She also showed us how to layer for maximum warmth.

She invited us into her large circle of family and friends, and solidified that kinship by becoming my younger brother Jaye's godmother.

Vikta Paulo's mother, Milly Bainomugisha, holds a traditional milk pot from Uganda while posing with Grete Hale in this photo from 2015. The two shared the same birthday and would often celebrate together. (Submitted by Vikta Paulo)

I have vivid memories of the home Grete shared with her husband Reg and hearing it was Ottawa's oldest house. It was completely different from the kind of house I knew, and I was in awe.

Reg was a war veteran, and I would constantly ask him to show me his medals. He is one of the reasons I hold the veterans who served our country in such high regard.

Grete landed my parents their first jobs in Canada. Dad worked for the city while teaching part-time at Algonquin College. Mom became involved in the community foundation movement, a career she loved and thrived at until her retirement.

One day in 1993, Grete invited dad over to spend time with Reg while she attended the Conservative convention in Ottawa. Reg died that night, and Grete asked dad to be one of the pallbearers at his funeral.

Grete Hale poses with Vikta Paulo's grandmother, Roza Kanakubona Kamujanduzi, and his cousin, Tracy, in this photo taken in Uganda in 1995. (Submitted by Vikta Paulo)

Grete adored our entire family. She came to see us frequently, and we reciprocated. In the late 1990s, she visited Uganda and met our families, including dad's mother. Photos from her visit are still displayed in our family home.

Grete encouraged dad to write his first book, and she greatly enjoyed reading it. She and my mother shared the same birthday, and they always did something special together to celebrate.

As I grew older, Grete was always encouraging me to get involved in the community by volunteering. I've spent the last 15 years coaching, mentoring and being a positive presence in my community — all thanks to her.