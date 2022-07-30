Pilot unhurt after plane goes down in field near Kemptville
Ottawa Fire Services received the call from Rideau Valley Soaring School around noon on Saturday about one of their planes making an emergency landing in a field after a fuel leak.
Fuel leak caused engine to fail mid-air, fire officials say
The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing in a field near Kemptville, Ont., Saturday after their engine failed in mid-air.
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) received the call from Rideau Valley Soaring School around noon about one of their planes going down after a fuel leak.
The plane crashed in a field near the intersection of South Gower Boundary Road and Rideau River Road, OFS said.
The pilot, the lone occupant, told firefighters on scene they weren't hurt.
The plane suffered a broken wing, fire officials added. The fuel leak was small and firefighters were able to shut it off.