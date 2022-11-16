Pileup closes Highway 50 in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que.

Highway 50 is closed in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., because of a pileup.

On its online traffic map, Ministère des Transports said Wednesday that the highway was closed at about 7 a.m. between the exits to chemin Kilmar and chemin Scotch into the community of Grenville.

It suggests drivers detour to the south on route 148.

The Sûreté du Québec said the crash involved five or six vehicles and nothing more than minor injuries.

The first significant snowfall of the season is happening across the region but an Environment Canada winter travel advisory was not issued for the Grenville area, unlike nearby communities.

The scene is roughly halfway between Gatineau, Que., and Montreal.