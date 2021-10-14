Police need help finding killer of Ontario man with Hell's Angels ties

A man killed near Carleton Place, Ont., last fall had ties to outlaw biker gangs and was likely bludgeoned to death inside a former meat-packing plant he'd converted to a legal cannabis grow-op, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police released new details Thursday in the killing of 39-year-old Greg Slewidge, whose badly beaten body was found just outside the eastern Ontario town on Sept. 24, 2020.

"I'm confident there's people in the Ottawa area that have information that can help us identify the culprit or culprits responsible for Greg's murder," said Det. Insp. Chris Landry, from the OPP's criminal investigation branch.

"I encourage them to come forward with that information."

Slewidge was the son of Lyndon Slewidge, a retired OPP officer who sang the national anthem at Ottawa Senators' games for more than two decades.

Shortly before Greg Slewidge was killed, a dark-coloured sedan was seen entering the facility at 1864 Scotch Corners Rd., Landry told reporters.

A member of the Hell's Angels, Slewidge had rented the former meat-packing facility in 2017 and used it for a legal cannabis growing operation, Landry said.

There was no sign of forced entry, he added.

Ontario Provincial Police have also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in Slewidge's killing. (OPP)

In the ensuing attack, Slewidge sustained "blunt force injuries consistent with some type of hard object," Landry later told CBC in an interview, and the attack was carried out by one or several suspects who may have been wearing "construction-type work boots."

"Maybe [people] know somebody that purchased boots like this in and around the time of Greg's murder. Maybe they disposed of boots like this at around the time of Greg's murder," said Landry.

"I want to hear from them."

Det. Insp. Chris Landry is from the OPP's criminal investigations branch. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Tip line launched

In order to get more information, OPP unveiled a van Thursday adorned with a prominent photo of Slewidge and a tip line people can call if they have information.

The van will travel to different communities, the OPP said, while investigators will go door-to-door, sharing pamphlets about the homicide. The tip line is 1-844-478-5656.

"We are confident we can help Greg Slewidge's family find resolution," said Craig Abrams, superintendent of operations for OPP East Region.

"Our shared goal is to find out what happened to Greg, and discover why he met with foul play."