Environmental group wants green roof bylaw

Ecology Ottawa is calling on the city to catch up with Montreal, Toronto, Chicago and other North American jurisdictions by passing a bylaw to force building developers to include roofs with gardens and greenery when possible, and encourage the green retrofit of existing roofs.

"We can imagine a city that's much cooler, much greener, with water that's entering our creeks and streams that's much cleaner," said Robb Barnes, executive director of Ecology Ottawa.

The city currently lacks the authority from the province to pass a bylaw that would require builders to make a percentage of their roofs green.

Toronto does have that power and passed a bylaw in 2010 mandating that 60 per cent of available space on the roof of new large buildings be vegetation.

Barnes wants Ottawa to lobby the province for the same power, then pass a similar bylaw.

"We want the city to move past the experimentation phase. It's really a case of political will," said Barnes.

Currently, very few buildings in Ottawa incorporate grass or gardens on their roofs.

Robb Barnes, executive director of Ecology Ottawa, wants the city to start requiring builders to incorporate green roofs on new buildings. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

No commitment from mayor

While a green roof is more expensive at first, Barnes argues green roofs will save the city and building operators in the long run, through lower cooling costs in the summer, and cleaner water running off into storm sewers.

"There are some upfront costs for sure, but these are investments," said Barnes. "These benefits are really essential for the growth and future design of our city."

Asked about Ecology Ottawa's proposal, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson said he'll consider it as he develops his campaign policies for this fall's municipal election.

"I have to look at all of the pluses and minuses, what the costs are, the ecological costs of not doing it, and come up with what I believe will be a sensible and balanced approach to the environment, as we've done for the last couple of years here at city hall," said Watson.