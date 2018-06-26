More assault charges for owner of Prescott-area retirement home

More assault charges have been laid against the owner of an eastern Ontario retirement home.

So far, the ongoing OPP investigation has heard allegations from four people against the 72-year-old owner of the Green Acres Retirement Home in Augusta Township.

He is now facing four sexual assault charges, two sexual exploitation charges and one assault charge.

It's alleged the sexual assaults happened on the property of the home, which police said recently changed management and is now known as Sunnyview Home.

The first reports came to police in late March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prescott OPP at 613-925-4221.