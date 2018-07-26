Greek ambassador calls devastating wildfires 'a national tragedy'

The Greek ambassador to Canada says he used to ride his bike on the streets of the small resort town which is now devastated by wildfires, killing at least 81 people.

"It's not easy to describe my feelings, these are very hard feelings for everybody," said Dimitris Azemopoulos, whose family summer home is in the village of Mati, about 30 kilometres east of downtown Athens.

"We used spend our summer there peacefully among ourselves. These are not places for tourists, these are places destined for Greek families."

Mati is the region hit hardest by the wildfires, which started Monday and lasted into Tuesday in some parts of the region.

A call for help

The number of people dead remains uncertain as rescue efforts continue.

Hundreds of people are also displaced after their homes were destroyed in the fires, which swept quickly through the region.

The ambassador's cottage managed to remain standing despite the scorching fires, he said Wednesday.

After coming out of an eight-year financial crisis, he said the country doesn't have enough resources to respond to these sorts of disasters.

Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire raging in Verori in southern Greece July 24, 2018. (Vassilis Psomas/EPA-EFE)

Azemopoulos said the international community must work together to provide emergency relief for people suffering because of the wildfires.

"The bill is very heavy … the consequences have been so negative, it has been the worst fire in Greece with this kind of results, people paid with their lives," he said.

"If you consider how many lives were lost and and the way they were lost, it's a tragedy. It's a national tragedy."